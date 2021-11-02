Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $505.80

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $505.80, but opened at $474.00. Generac shares last traded at $477.23, with a volume of 20,166 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.59.

Get Generac alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.