General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $132.57 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

