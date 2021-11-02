Genesis Energy (GEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.