Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

