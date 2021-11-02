Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Tupperware Brands worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

