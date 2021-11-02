Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NICE worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $285.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.91. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

