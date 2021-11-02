Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

