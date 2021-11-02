Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 33.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NOW stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

