Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 263,546 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

