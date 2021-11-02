Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.48. 146,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.