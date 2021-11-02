Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.43.

Shares of GEI traded down C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.00. The company had a trading volume of 630,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,378. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.26.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

