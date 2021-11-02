Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $96.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

