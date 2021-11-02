Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $818.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
