Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $818.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

