Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

