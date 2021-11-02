Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 151.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.