Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,710,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after buying an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

