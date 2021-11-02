Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,825 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

