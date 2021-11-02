Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDOC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOC. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.