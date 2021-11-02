Globe Life (GL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globe Life (NYSE: GL):

10/26/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

10/19/2021 – Globe Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

10/12/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

9/20/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

9/14/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

9/13/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,425. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

