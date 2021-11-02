GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,178. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

