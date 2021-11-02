Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Rating Lowered by NBF

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at NBF to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.85 price objective on the stock. NBF’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

GSC stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 644,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33. The company has a market cap of C$527.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

