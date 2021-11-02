GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0018

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 38.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. GoldFund has a total market cap of $283,103.33 and $24.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003485 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

