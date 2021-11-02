Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

