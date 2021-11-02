Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $42,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 353.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.