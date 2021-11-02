Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.27% of PJT Partners worth $39,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

