Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,015 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.49% of CTS worth $42,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

