Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $43,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.