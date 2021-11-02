Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.30

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

GDL opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. Goodfellow has a fifty-two week low of C$6.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

