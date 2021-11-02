Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 81,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

