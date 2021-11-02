Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

GTE opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

