Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 922,746 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 328,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

