Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GPL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,117. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.