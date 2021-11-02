Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
