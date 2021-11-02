GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,648,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

