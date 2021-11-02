Guardant Health (GH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GH opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.54. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

