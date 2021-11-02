Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,800 shares of company stock worth $1,095,242. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.