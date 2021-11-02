GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 15,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $92.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

