Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

