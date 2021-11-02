Hakka.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $171,023.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

