Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,827. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

