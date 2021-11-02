Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

