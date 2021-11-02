Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Truist increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.