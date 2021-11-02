Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $52.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

