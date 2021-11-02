Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.10 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $141.10 million and $1.57 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,439.82 or 0.07027381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00318065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.84 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00430963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00263278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00227444 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 435,532,770 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

