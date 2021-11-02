Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

