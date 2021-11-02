Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $14.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

HLIT stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $949.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.07, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Harmonic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

