Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmonic traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 16694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Harmonic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

