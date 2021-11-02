Harmony Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $201.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.00324934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,230,493,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,779,846,646 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

