Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Sells 12,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.