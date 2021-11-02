HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $119,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

